Huawei Sound introduced! Here are the features and price

Over the past year, Huawei introduced its smart speaker Sound X. This year, he did not forget the new smart speaker while introducing new flagships at the event. Huawei Sound smart speaker introduced! Here are the features and price

Huawei Sound smart speaker features

If we look at the features of Huawei Sound, let’s start with the appearance first. Devialet 4-Speaker Acoustic Design: Equipped with four premium speakers, a woofer and three tweeters, and loaded with Devialet’s leading acoustic technologies.

High Resolution Audio; It offers the opportunity to play your lossless audio files without compromise. Special Sound Effects: Hi-Fi, Vocal, Devialet SPACE Soundstage.

Size; Its diameter is 147 mm, its height is 186.7 mm, and the weight is approximately 2200 g. A small reminder: Product size, product weight and related properties are only theoretical values. Actual measurements between individual products may vary. All specifications are subject to the actual product.

Memory; It has 512 MB of RAM + 8 GB of internal storage. Since some of the internal storage is used by the software, the available internal storage may be smaller.

Sound and Speaker Unit; There are 1 woofer, 3 full range speakers, 2 passive units. When we look at the frequency response, it varies between 55 hz ~ 40 Khz. Devialet SPACE Soundstage used 360 degree Surround technology.

Connection; It will support 802.11 a / b / g / n / ac, 2.4 GHz and 5 GHz, Bluetooth 5.0, and support UPnP and NFC. Finally, there is a 3.5 mm AUX input.

In the box, users will be met by Huawei Sound, Power Adapter and cable, Quick Start Guide, the product used for cleaning, and the Warranty certificate.

The price tag on which the smart speaker will meet the users was determined as 199 euros.



