Huawei Smart Screen to be Used in Cars

Huawei has released a promotional video for its in-car smart screen, which will be released on October 30. The video prepared for the product named HiCar Smart Screen reveals that there will even be a front camera on this smart screen. What Huawei’s smart screen will offer is currently unknown.

Chinese technology company Huawei has released a promotional video for its upcoming smart screen. The published video reveals the general structure of this smart display, which is part of Huawei’s HiCar technology. According to Huawei’s statements, the smart display will be available to Chinese consumers as of October 30.

What is known about Huawei’s smart display is quite limited. According to the information in the promotional video, the smart screen will be approximately the size of a tablet. There will also be a camera, possibly openable, above the smart screen. The smart screen, which will be fixed in the vehicle with a stand, is expected to work with HarmonyOS 2.0 and have the capabilities of receiving calls, listening to music, watching videos and movies, and making video calls.

Huawei names its smart screen developed for cars as “HiCar Smart Screen”. Unlike traditional smart displays, Huawei’s in-car display includes its own built-in speakers. It looks like Huawei wants to have created a standalone multimedia product with this smart display.

Although Huawei has not made a detailed explanation about the HiCar Smart Screen, it is thought that this screen can also be used as a control panel for HiCar-supported cars. In this way, consumers will be able to easily access all information about their vehicles using the HiCar Smart Screen. What Huawei’s smart display promises to consumers will probably come to light on October 30.

Here is the promotional video shared by Huawei’s smart screen



