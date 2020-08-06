Huawei Smart Screen is homologized in BOE 3C

After checking here that Huawei had introduced the V55i, a 55-inch smart display that stood out for offering advanced pop-up camera and 4K resolution, the Chinese manufacturer officially approved the approval of a new model at 3C.

According to the information released in the approval released on Monday, the new Smart Display must bring an LCD screen signed by BOE and which will be identified by the AD80HN, AD80HW, AD80 ** models.

Despite not having much information related to the new smart displays, it is expected that they will reach both brands (Honor and Huawei), which may mean some occasional differences, similar to what we see in the smartphone market.

A point worth noting in this confirmation is that the choice of BOE’s LCDs can make the manufacturer offer Smart Displays with lower cost and on a large scale, in view of the great production capacity of the partner.

Regarding the previous rumors that were seen related to the availability of new Smart Displays from Huawei, we have that the brand could bet on a complete line that would go from the entry to the advanced segment, one of them with 32 inches, possibly putting it on base of the line.

In any case, it is expected that soon we will see more news being confirmed in leaks, while new certifications will appear on the internet.



