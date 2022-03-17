Huawei Silently Introduced P50 Family and Many More Products

Huawei introduced the new flagship P50 Pro, P50E and many more products in its presentation today. Announcing the release date of its first electric car AITO M5 last month, Huawei introduced the performance beast laptop MateBook X Pro 2022 in the past few weeks.

After all this, the Chinese technology giant, which made a silent promotion and announced many devices from smart watches to phones, again succeeded in making its users happy. Let’s take a look at the products introduced by Huawei together.

Huawei P50E and P50 Pro

Huawei Nova 9 SE 108MP

The new members of the P50 family, Huawei’s new flagships, P50E and P50 Pro, were introduced at this event. The younger brother of the family, the P50E, appears to be a somewhat more pocket-friendly phone compared to other devices. The screen of the device, which comes with Snapdragon 778G 4G, has a resolution of 2700×1224 pixels with a 90Hz refresh rate. The device, which offers 4100 mAh battery and 66W fast charging support, comes out of the box with Harmony OS 2. On the back of the device is a 50 MP main camera, 13 MP ultra wide angle camera and 12 MP telephoto sensor. On the front, a wide-angle camera with a resolution of 13MP welcomes us.

P50E Specifications

Display: 90 Hz screen refresh, 2700 x 1224 OLED display

Processor: Snapdragon 778 4G

RAM: 8

Storage: 128/256GB

Rear Camera: 50 MP main camera + 13 MP ultra wide angle + 12 MP telephoto camera

Front Camera: 12 MP camera

Battery: 4100 mAh battery and 66W fast charging support

Connectivity: Support Bluetooth 5, 4G

Operating System: Harmony OS

Colors: White, Black, Cocoa Gold, Galaxy Blue

The older brother of the family, the P50 Pro, was launched with Snapdragon 888 4G. The device, which is offered with 8 GB of RAM and 256 GB of storage, has a 4-camera system. The device, which has two True-Chroma cameras, one 50 MP and the other 40 MP, offers the opportunity to photograph colors as close to the human eye as possible thanks to these cameras. In addition to these two rear cameras, the device, which has a 13MP ultra-wide-angle camera and a 64MP telephoto camera, has a 13MP selfie camera on the front. The device, which has a 4360 mAh battery, also supports 66W fast charging.

P50 Pro Technical Specifications

Display: 120 Hz screen refresh, 2700 x 1227 OLED display

Processor: Snapdragon 888 4G

RAM: 8

Storage: 256GB

Rear Camera: 50 MP main camera + 40 MP main camera + 13 MP ultra wide angle + 64 MP telephoto camera

Front Camera: 13 MP camera

Battery: 4360 mAh battery and 66W fast charging support

Connectivity: Support Bluetooth 5, 4G

Operating System: Harmony OS

Colors: White, Galaxy Blue, Yunjin White, Danxia Orange

While the version of the P50E with 8 GB of ram and 128GB of storage was sold for 4 thousand 88 yuan, the version with 8 GB of ram and 256 GB of storage began to be sold for 4 thousand 488 yuan.

Huawei Nova 9 SE 108MP

Huawei Nova 9 SE 108 MP, which was offered for sale in Malaysia in the past weeks and offered to users in China after the introduction today, comes with Snapdragon 680 4G. Equipped with the Harmony OS operating system, the device, as the name suggests, turns the back into a camera paradise with its 108 MP main camera, 8 MP ultra wide angle camera, 2 MP depth camera and 2 MP macro camera. On the front, a 14 MP selfie camera welcomes us. The device, which has a 4000 mAh battery, comes with 8GB ram, as well as 128GB and 256GB storage options.

Nova 9 SE 108 MP Technical Specifications

Display: 1080 x 2388 LCD screen

Processor: Snapdragon 680 4G

RAM: 8

Storage: 128/256GB

Rear Camera: 108 MP main camera + 8 MP ultra wide angle + 2 MP depth camera + 2 MP macro camera

Front Camera: 16 MP camera

Battery: 4000 mAh battery and 66W fast charging support

Connectivity: Bluetooth 5, 4G support, USB Type-C input

Operating System: Harmony OS

Colors: White, Crystal Blue, Fritiller White and Magic Midnight Black

Dimensions: 164.64mm x 75.55mm x 7.94mm

Weight: 191 grams

While the version of Huawei Nova 9 SE with 8GB ram and 128GB storage was sold for 2 thousand 199 yuan, the version with 8 GB ram and 256 GB storage started to be sold for 2 thousand 399 yuan.