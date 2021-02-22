Huawei shared the first images of Mate X2

The first official images of the new foldable phone from Huawei, one of the prominent brands in the foldable phone market, came. The highly anticipated, foldable smartphone of the Chinese smartphone manufacturer Huawei, Mate X2, draws attention with its resemblance to the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2.

Huawei Mate X2 comes in four color options

According to the images published on a news website called Voice, Huawei will present its new generation foldable phone in four different options as black, blue, pink and white.

The foldable phone is expected to be powered by Kirin 9000. On the operating system side, the arrival of Android 10 is claimed that the battery capacity of the Huawei Mate X2 will also offer a battery capacity of 4,400 mAh.

It is claimed that the camera of the device will have a quad rear camera setup and will include a 50 Megapixel main camera, 16 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 12 Megapixel telephoto lens and 8 Megapixel depth sensor.

When we look at the screen dimensions of the device, it is stated that it has dimensions of 6.45 inches when it is folded 8 inches when open.

What do you think about the first appearance of the device, which is expected to be introduced on February 22, according to China?