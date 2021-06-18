Huawei Relaunches Mate 40 Pro and More Phones With HarmonyOS, But Without 5G

Huawei: Chinese manufacturer Huawei has officially relaunched three new smartphones in China, now with a differentiator: the HarmonyOS. The models are the Mate 40 Pro, Mate 40E and Nova 8 Pro.

The trio had been sold in the country since 2020, but now brings as an operating system the HarmonyOS 2.0, a platform developed by Huawei itself that circumvents the sanctions applied by the United States that prohibited the use of the Android application ecosystem.

In addition to the platform, the models are not equipped with 5G support, having access only to the previous generation of mobile connectivity, 4G. This also makes the launch price drop a bit.

The other technical specifications of the trio remain the same, with the Nova 8 Pro being the least powerful and most accessible. The Mate 40 Pro brings more advanced features, including a Kirin 9000 processor with 8GB of RAM.

For now, Huawei has not made any announcements regarding the launch of smartphones with HarmonyOS 2.0 in countries other than China, but it has already revealed tablets and a smartwatch with the operating system. New models and expansion to more markets should be announced soon.