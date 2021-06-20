Huawei Receives Bad News From The Appeals Court

Huawei has appealed to the US court of appeals to lift bans on its telecommunications infrastructure. However, he did not get what he wanted. Huawei, which had bad days commercially after the US Embargo, continues to fight. The company, which introduced the new operating system called HarmonyOS a while ago, has not given up on the US market. The company continues the legal battle to lift the embargo and get rid of the bans.

But the news is not good for the Chinese tech giant. The three-judge federal appeals court in New Orleans, which includes two judges appointed by former President Donald Trump, upheld the ruling against Huawei. The company’s dreams of overturning the decision were dashed.

Huawei won’t be able to sell 5G infrastructure

Operating in many different fields, Huawei is also a giant in the field of telecommunications. The company was once the number one choice of many countries in infrastructure works in many countries, including the USA. However, the embargo made things difficult here, as well as in the smartphone market. The Chinese manufacturer, which was prevented from doing business in many countries, lost its contracts one by one.

Wanting to prevent this situation, Huawei aimed to remove the bans by applying to the court of appeal. However, the appeals court upheld the FCC’s decision and downplayed the company’s application. Judges who agreed with the national security threat decision taken by the FCC cited the tech giant’s close proximity to Chinese military intelligence.

In its 61-page defense, Huawei argued that the decision taken at that time was political. At the same time, the company’s lawyers also blamed the FCC, stating that the institution was under the influence of the State Department. But Stuart Kyle Duncan, one of Trump’s appointed US judges, was not convinced. According to Duncan, it is one of the FCC’s duties to assess the security risks associated with telecom networks.

Huawei argued that the former government interfered with their fundamental rights and skipped the necessary steps in the federal decision-making process. These comments, however, failed to persuade the appeals court to overturn the original decision. Thus, the company’s move to lift the bans fell through. The next move of the Chinese technology giant, which is increasingly cornered, was a matter of curiosity.

