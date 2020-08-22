Huawei promotes free webinar on AI and cloud computing

Huawei will promote, from August 27, free digital seminars for both students and professionals in Information and Communication Technology (ICT), with a focus on Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing.

The first will address basic AI principles; AI in the 5G era; Atlas IA Computing Solution; Huawei Cloud; and ModelArts (Artificial Intelligence Platform in Cloud) – segment for which a live demonstration is being prepared.

The class will start at 6:30 pm and will last for an hour and a half. There is also a time for participants to ask questions and ask questions with the speaker.

Monthly meetings

Filipe Testa is an IT Product Manager at Huawei, now in the Cloud & AI business unit, being responsible for the IT portfolio (Computing x86, ARM, AI – Storage – Private & Public Cloud). Testa has been with the company since 2017 (with an interval of one year at Vivo) – first as an engineer and technical leader, responsible for the architecture and implementation of IT / ICT solutions.

This should be the first in a series of seminars that Huawei intends to do – the schedule, not yet completely defined, provides for at least one class per month, always addressing issues related to Artificial Intelligence and Cloud Computing.

It is the first time that Huawei holds a seminar in this format in Brazil – but, if it depends on the public’s response, the initiative is here to stay: there are already 500 registered participants. As a result, an offline channel for questions will be opened after the class is over.

To participate, access the digital seminar page – places are limited and registrations are valid for the scheduled class and not for the entire program.



