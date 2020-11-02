Huawei prepares China based chipset factory

Huawei would have plans to build a chipset factory in China and thus circumvent the sanctions imposed by the United States. The information was released by the Financial Times (FT).

According to the publication, the facility would be managed directly on behalf of Huawei by a Shanghai-based research and development business. The initiative would also have the support of the local government.

The key to avoiding US barriers would be not to use any technology originating in the United States, nor any involvement of the country in the company’s business. In other words, it would start from scratch in an area where there are other competing companies already established, like TSMC and Samsung.

The Chinese manufacturer’s intention would be to start producing 45 nm chipsets, with a 28 nm lithography by the end of 2021. These two types would be used for Internet of Things (IoT) devices. For 2022, the project is to create the chips in a 20 nm process, for 5G base stations for the telecommunications division.

In the case of the most competitive chipsets, aimed at branded cell phones, they would not start anytime soon. In this way, the new facility in Shanghai is seen as a long-term investment.

Meanwhile, Huawei has been able to obtain licenses from the US so that some companies can supply components to its smartphone division, as were the cases of Samsung – for screens -, Intel and AMD.



