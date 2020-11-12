Huawei plans to counter Brazil’s restrictions on 5G

Huawei does not intend to stand by waiting for it to be excluded from the 5G infrastructure implementation processes in Brazil after the government’s announcement to support the Clean Network.

According to an article in the newspaper O Globo, the company, which has a 40% share of the national market, is already preparing to go to court – which may delay (even more) the auction scheduled for April or May 2021, the example of what happened in Sweden. The vehicle also indicates that a source linked to the Chinese regrets the scenario, but that the company will spare no effort to defend itself.

The Asian country’s government also spoke out on the case, whose embassy said the Clean Network “is discriminatory, exclusionary and political. It is in fact a ‘dirty network’, and a synonym for abuse of the pretext of national security by the US to promote technological cold war and digital bullying “- to quote, still the global espionage scheme revealed by Edward Snowden in 2013, undertaken by the United States.

Brazilian operators would be on the side of Huawei, and Fabro Steibel, executive director of the ITS Rio research center, points out that problems may be in sight: “If Brazil stops Huawei, telephony stops, because more than half of the network infrastructure today is based on their equipment. In addition, the price of services would go up. They are covering 2G, 3G and 4G networks. ”

Flavia Lefrève, a telecommunications specialist, says something similar: “Most of the equipment and networks at Vivo and TIM are from Huawei. A restriction on the Chinese implies costs for companies and infrastructure adaptation.”

Ideological motivation

Restrictions on Huawei should be put in place by the end of the year, still under Donald Trump’s administration, O Globo also says, pointing to an undisclosed Brazilian government source. If Biden takes a different stance, things get more complicated. In addition, the Institutional Security Office would already be working on new security policies.

“It is legitimate for a country to prohibit a specific provider, but when there is evidence of risks to national security, which do not yet exist. On the contrary, Huawei technologies are already widely used by Brazilian telecommunications without problems. Adherence to the Clean Network is motivated by a ideological reasoning “, emphasizes Luca Belli, professor at Fundação Getulio Vargas (FGV).

Huawei, for its part, did not speak publicly.



