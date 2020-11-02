Huawei plans to build a factory to produce processors

Huawei is experiencing serious difficulties due to the US ban. The newest of these prohibitions prevented the company from having its own design processors manufactured by TSMC. According to The Financial Times, the company plans to establish a factory to produce processors in order to overcome this situation in the long run. It is stated that this factory will be managed by the R&D unit and supported by the local government.

Huawei’s new factory is said to be able to produce 45 nm chipsets, which were first announced in 2007. In short, the Chinese manufacturer seems to start far behind.

Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei’s Consumer Electronics Group, previously stated in a statement that the company was unable to make its own processors at this stage. Therefore, it is not surprising that the company will start from the very beginning.

According to The Financial Times, the company will start producing 28 nm chips by the end of 2021. These processors are often used in Internet of Things devices. In 2022, it is said that the production of 20 nm chips used in 5G base stations will start.

Although Huawei is trying to mitigate the sanctions imposed by the US, it seems unlikely that the company will produce chips that it can use in its smartphones in the short term. However, it is stated that Qualcomm and MediaTek obtaining a license to work with Huawei can make the company’s job easier.



