Huawei phones should have liquid lens camera in 2021

Huawei’s flagship smartphone models for 2021 may finally debut a new and long-awaited camera technology for mobile devices. According to information from sources directly from China, the company will use the liquid lens feature for the set of rear cameras from the Huawei P50 line.

The so-called liquid lens feature will initially be used only on the telephoto lens, according to the MyDrivers website. The great asset of technology is to speed up autofocus and improve image stabilization.

The leak specialist @ RODENT950 posted on his Twitter profile a rendering of what the smartphone would be – which, if it is the P50, is likely to be announced as early as March next year. The camera module is circular, as in the Huawei Mate 40, but positioned on the side and with a cut in the left corner.

The liquid lens technology has been debated for a few years, but it only appeared in the form of a patent registered by Huawei itself in 2019. Basically, the fluid composition of the material allows to change the angulation itself, using an immediate activation through voltage variation and the use of an engine. This allows for a faster and more accurate focus, even over long distances and on objects of varying sizes.

The process takes place in 1 millisecond, to mimic the speed of action of the human eye as much as possible. In addition to the speed, the durability of the components would be greater than the traditional sets of photography for cell phone.



