Huawei: Petal Search and Petal Maps introduced

At the Huawei Mate 40 Series launch event, new developments in the Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) ecosystem were also announced. According to the company, these developments aim to enrich the HMS experience by offering a better digital lifestyle for Huawei users.

“For the past eight years, the Huawei Mate Series has been focused on development and innovation,” said Richard Yu, CEO of Huawei Consumer Electronics Group. The latest devices are the culmination of our efforts, the Huawei Mate 40 Series will leverage the HMS ecosystem to take the iconic Huawei Mate experience to higher heights. ” said.

Petal Search and Petal Maps officially introduced

At the event, Huawei officially announced Petal Search, Huawei’s official search engine for global users, and Petal Maps, the first navigation app to support the Mate 40 Series’ Gesture Control.

Used in more than 170 countries and regions, Petal Search is able to search in more than 20 categories including apps, news, videos, images, shopping, flights and local businesses. Supporting more than 50 languages, Petal Search enables users to find the information and services they need easily and quickly.

Leveraging the artificial intelligence features of the Mate 40 Series, Petal Search allows users to search using photos or images via the visual search function. Petal Search recognizes a wide variety of objects such as people, animals, plants, and landmarks. Petal Maps also has a voice search feature that supports English, Spanish, French, Arabic and many more languages.

Equipped with localized search, Petal Search pulls results on localized queries, providing additional services such as forecast weather and translation to meet users’ daily needs.

Comprehensive map experience with Petal Maps

Petal Maps, as Huawei’s high quality and useful mapping and navigation tool, offers users in more than 140 countries and regions features such as location tracking, map display, directions and real-time traffic updates. Petal Maps provides real-time public transport updates in 129 cities. It supports voice navigation in English, French, German, Spanish, Italian and Mandarin languages.

Mate 40 Series users will be able to experience Motion Control in Petal Maps application. For example, drivers will be able to switch between map views by making a “air press” motion with their palms towards the screen, which will facilitate navigation.

Huawei Docs is also coming

Huawei Docs is now available in more than 100 countries and regions. Supporting document viewing and editing in more than 50 formats including PDF, PPT and DOC, Huawei Docs provides a smart office experience by enabling users to work seamlessly on the same document on different devices logged in with the same Huawei ID, with real-time synchronization enabled with cloud features.

HMS applications meet all the requirements of digital life

Huawei Mate 40 Series launch, Find Device app and Huawei Themes Video, among other innovations, were also introduced. Find Device allows users to find Huawei devices such as smartphones, watches, headsets and glasses, lock and wipe devices, and remotely ring tones.

Huawei Themes Video, on the other hand, provides Mate 40 Series users with powerful video capture and editing tools to create quality videos with 10 editing templates and 6 capture templates. Huawei Themes also offers special theme packages to provide deeper device customization. The first set of packages includes themes from famous artists, classical literature and Huawei’s selected Ingenuity series.

Huawei’s official app store continues to improve popular global and native apps like AppGallery, Telegram, and Deezer, as well as useful and no-install Quick Apps that have grown 20 percent in their user base since last year.

AppGallery is also constantly improving the user experience. The improved AppGallery UX brings a simple and beautiful aesthetic as well as a productive experience with its new “Tabs” and App Cards features. It allows each app to reach more audiences, providing users with smarter download suggestions for trending apps.

Huawei guarantees privacy and security

Huawei provides users with more targeted ad control through an explicit ad identifier (OAID) that users can disable or reset at any time to prohibit ad targeting. Huawei Browser can identify tracking websites and stop tracking cookies to prevent cross-website tracking, providing users with a safer browsing experience.

Petal Search and Petal Maps are designed to strictly comply with security policies, laws and regulations in each country in which they are located. Confirmed with the ePrivacyseal data protection seal of approval, Petal Search offers users different modes including safe search, incognito mode and child use. Similarly, Petal Maps enables to reduce data sensitivity with end-to-end encryption, including the user’s location and search behavior, to ensure the highest level of privacy for users.



