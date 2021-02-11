Huawei Petal Maps is renewed with public transport support

Huawei continues its efforts to develop and improve its own ecosystem at full speed. The company has now released a new update that will make users of the HMS ecosystem comfortable. The update brings public transport navigation and bicycle route planning features to the Huawei Petal Maps application.

First of all, it is worth noting that the range of these features is currently limited. Public transport navigation is supported in 16 countries. The bicycle route planning feature meets the users in 11 countries in the first place.

With the renewed Petal Maps, it is possible to see the departure calendars, stop-stop routes and estimated arrival times of public transportation vehicles. Among the countries where this feature is supported, the following stand out: Australia, Belgium, Luxembourg, Canada, Netherlands, New Zealand, Norway, Finland, France, Spain, Germany and Switzerland.

The feature in which the bicycle route planning feature is offered is listed as follows: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland, France, United Kingdom, Mexico, Norway, New Zealand, Poland and Sweden.

Petal Maps is currently only available on Huawei AppGallery. The application works on most Huawei and Honor devices. The application supports the Air Gestures feature in the Mate 40 series.