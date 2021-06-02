Huawei P50: The Design Of The Model Was Shown!

Huawei P50 design has become clear. Introducing the new operating system HarmonyOS and several products at the event held today, Huawei also showed the design of the Huawei P50 model.

Huawei P50 design clarified

The design of the Huawei P50, which has been on the agenda for a long time with its leaks, has become clear today. Although the Chinese manufacturer did not launch this phone, it made a small surprise and aroused curiosity in the users.

We are familiar with the shared official image of the Huawei P50 from the previously leaked render images. The Chinese manufacturer’s upcoming flagship will come with an oval camera setup with large lenses on the back.

On the other hand, Huawei states that its new flagships will be ultra-thin, while the rear camera protrusion will come in a very light and elegant appearance. Unfortunately, the company did not mention the technical specifications of these phones. But thanks to previous leaks, we’ve already learned about some of these features.

Huawei, which will appear with three P50s; The Huawei P50 will play its trump card with the P50 Pro and P50 Pro Plus models. Huawei, which will include the Kirin 9000 chipset in the P50 and P50 Pro Plus, will use the Kirin 9000E chipset in the standard model. It is already a matter of curiosity how successful these phones, which will come with HarmonyOS, will be.

So what do you think about Huawei’s new phones? Do you think these phones using HarmonyOS will be able to prevent the company from losing blood? Don’t forget to share your views with us in the comments.