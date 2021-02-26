Huawei P50 series camera will have Sony IMX800 sensor

The Huawei P50 flagship, which we expect to be official towards the end of next month, will also have an important innovation on the camera side. A user with the pseudonym @ RODENT950 on Twitter noted that the 1 ″ sensor specially designed for smartphones will be used for the first time. This sensor, named Sony IMX800, was said to be released in April.

For the P series phones, the source reports on all three camera configurations. The Huawei P50 Pro + model, which we expect to be at the top of the series, will feature all kinds of cameras, including wide, ultra-wide, telephoto, periscope, and in addition to these, a 3D Time-of-Flight sensor.

In the slightly lower P50 Pro, the periscope lens will be preserved, but the mid-range telephoto lens and flight time camera will be removed. The standard P50 model will feature wide angle, ultra wide angle and telephoto camera configurations as standard.

If the past situation is repeated, we will see the 1 ″ Sony IMX800 sensor as the main camera in all three phones. In last year’s P40 series models, we saw the 1 / 1.28 ″ Sony IMX700 sensor as the main camera in all models.

The leak source says the Sony IMX800 sensor will stick to the same formula as the IMX700. So there will be 50 megapixel resolution and RYYB color filter. This sensor will rival the GN2, which includes Samsung made, 1 / 1.12 ″ sensor, 50 megapixel resolution and next-generation Dual Pixel AF.