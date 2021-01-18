Huawei P50 Pro: showing its flagship design

Despite facing a number of problems with the United States, Huawei continues to launch several smartphones and other devices. This is the case of the P50 family, which has already had a series of details revealed in some rumors and leaks.

Taking advantage of the public’s anxiety, the LetsGoDigital people created a concept showing how the design of the new Huawei P50 Pro can be. Like its predecessor, the flagship should come out of the box with 6.6 inch OLED screen with QHD Plus resolution and 120 Hz refresh rate.

Designer Jermaine Smit believes the Huawei P50 Pro is yet to be announced as a single front camera inside a hole in the display, while the rear may bring a new camera module. Check the images below for the possible device design:

Jermaine Smit also created a suggested module for the rear cameras. Known as the “Concept Creator Edition”, this model uses curved edges and features three aligned and bounced cameras.

Anyway, the designer also designed a variant that follows Huawei’s design line. In other words, we have four sensors allocated within a single module. See the concept in the video below: