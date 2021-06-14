Huawei P50 Pro, New Images Appeared

Huawei P50 Pro new images: In the first days of this month, Huawei introduced its new tablet and smart watches at the event it organized for HarmonyOS 2.0. The company also showed the design of the Huawei P50 series for the first time at this event. While Huawei does not give an exact date for the introduction of the series, the new images leaked to the internet provide some more concrete ideas about the design of the Huawei P50 Pro model.

Under normal circumstances, Huawei introduces its P series flagships in spring. However, the company, which was experiencing difficulties due to US sanctions, had to dangle the launch of the P series this year. Questions about the fate of the P series have been reduced thanks to official statements and leaked images.

The new Huawei P50 Pro images overlap with the previously revealed images. While the two large camera rings on the back panel stand out, the camera hole is placed in the middle upper part on the front. A closer look reveals that there are three lenses in the upper ring and a single lens in the lower ring.

In the new images, it is possible to see four different color options of the Huawei P50 Pro. Huawei P50 Pro seems to be available to users in white, blue, gold and blue-green color options.

In the Huawei P50 series, the P50 and P50 Pro are expected to be accompanied by a third option called P50 Pro Plus. The company’s Kirin 9000E/9000 processor is expected to be at the heart of all models in the series. The phones, which will come with 66W wired and 55W wireless fast charging support, will come out of their boxes with HarmonyOS installed.

