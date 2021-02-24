Huawei P50 Pro may come with 1-inch Sony camera sensor

In response to Samsung, which recently announced the Isocell GN2 sensor ; It was reported that Sony company was preparing for an even larger camera sensor.

According to the Twitter post of the user @rodent950, who is known for his leaks; We can see the Sony IMX800 sensor, which will be the first 1-inch mobile sensor, in markets such as April . It is also possible that we will see the sensor on Huawei P50 phones if the release dates are set.

April: world first 1" mobile camera sensor IMX800 pic.twitter.com/t88Qqmancn — Teme (特米)😷 (@RODENT950) February 24, 2021

The 2020 flagship phones of Huawei devices use the previous generation IMX700 sensors . These sensors are already quite advanced technologies. For this reason, the company is likely to continue the collaboration and offer more advanced cameras in its new devices . Considering that Huawei announced the P50 phones in March last year , they may want to use the sensor in these devices, which are likely to come soon.

Although Huawei is no longer popular outside of China; Although the company still offers the best cameras among phones. So now he wants to raise the bar further by going to sensor and pixel enhancement .

We have seen this type of device before in 2014 . Panasonic revealed an Android device with a 1-inch camera sensor with the Lumix CM1 . However, although it runs Android and offers phone usage; the device was more like a compact camera capable of providing great images .

Now it seems that we can see 1 inch camera technology on a device that we can identify a phone more clearly . Therefore, the resulting results have created excitement among many camera enthusiasts .