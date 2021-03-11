Huawei P50 Pro leaked with new camera module design

Huawei’s next top-of-the-line smartphone had some renderings released by the leak specialist OnLeaks. The photos show the look of the Huawei P50 Pro, which is expected to be unveiled in the coming weeks by the Chinese manufacturer.

The images confirm that the device will have a rear glass panel with slightly curved metal edges, in a style similar to that presented in models such as the Huawei Mate 30.

The screen should be 6.6 “, with thin edges and a single selfie camera in a hole in the top center of the display. The biometric reader will be built into the panel, with dual speakers at the ends of the device.

The rear cameras reserve the greatest visual novelty of the model. The sensor module is almost oval in shape, with two large circles to house the lenses – which have not yet been detailed even in rumors.

It is not easy

It is worth remembering that Huawei is not going through a good moment in the cell phone market, as a consequence of the commercial disputes and sanctions applied by the United States government. Although still strong in China, it lost market even in Europe and was forced to sell the Honor subdivision to balance the accounts.

Recent speculation also points out that it seeks buyers for the other lines of smartphones, currently banned from using the Android ecosystem.