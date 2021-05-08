Huawei P50 Pro + Has Image and Camera Details Revealed

Huawei P50 Pro + :In an increasingly deep crisis due to the trade war and the sanctions imposed by the United States still in progress, the Chinese manufacturer Huawei decided to postpone the launch of its next generation of top-of-the-line phones, which includes the Huawei P50, P50 Pro and P50 Pro +.

According to the MyDrivers website, the models can be presented only in June this year, two months behind the traditional timeline of the brand.

This also means that there is more time for rumors and leaks, such as the new round of information about the duo’s most powerful device, the Huawei P50 Pro +. The model had a publicized rendering, showing the look from two different angles, in addition to details about the photograph.

The design partially matches previous leaks and shows two separate sets of cameras, totaling five sensors.

Powerful cameras and proprietary software

According to the publication, the device will feature a maximum zoom of 200x, thanks to technology from traditional partner Leica and Sony’s IMX800 sensor. In addition, the device will feature a liquid lens system, allowing faster and more accurate focusing. The feature had already been in development for a few years and debuted at competitor Xiaomi with the Mi Mix Fold.

If older rumors are still valid, it is also possible that the smartphone is sold without a charger in the box, following the new trend in the industry. Remember that it does not bring the complete Android ecosystem and can be launched with Harmony OS, Huawei’s internal platform.