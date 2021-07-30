Huawei P50 Pro Gets Highest Score in DxOMark’s Camera Test

Huawei P50 Pro: The new top-of-the-line smartphone from manufacturer Huawei won, one day after its launch, the first place in the DxOMark mobile photography performance test service.

The Huawei P50 Pro is now the leader in both the rear camera and the selfie sensor category. By one point, it surpasses the previous leader in the main modules, which was the Xiaomi Mi 11 Ultra. Other models from Huawei (Mate 40 Pro+ and Mate 40 Pro) and Xiaomi (Mi 10 Ultra) complete the ranking.

In terms of selfie, Huawei dominates. The new leader is two points above the former first place, the Mate 40 Pro, with the bronze being the P40 Pro. The only “intruder” is the Asus ZenFone 7 Pro, in fourth.

Follow the leader!

The P50 Pro’s quad package features a 50MP main sensor, 40MP monochrome, 64MP telephoto lens (with 3.5x optical zoom) and 13MP ultra wide-angle. The selfie camera is 13 MP.

According to the evaluation of the rear cameras, the model has “impressive still picture quality in all conditions”, including in Zoom mode. Capturing videos with low noise rate, autofocus and white balance were also praised.

Only some very technical details in the filming were pointed out as negative points. In the selfie evaluation, the highlight was the filming with excellent image stabilization and the high level of detail in various lighting conditions and scenery.

Remember that these assessments are not definitive and involve criteria from the analytics service itself, but this is one of the most renowned sites in the camera testing category. The full review of the rear lens and selfie sensor can be found in full and in English on the DxOMark website.