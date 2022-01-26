Huawei P50 Pro And P50 Pocket: Prices, Date In Spain And Features

Huawei P50 Pro: Let’s start a new year. And this translates into new smartphones and the presentation of the main brands of the models that will try to conquer the crowded mobile phone market. And today Huawei has been one of the first to go ahead and show us its two proposals for the first half of this year: A pure high-end that is already the company’s flagship, and one with a flexible screen and a classic lid-style design to look at to the flexible smartphone market.

3D Curved Glass

With a certainly unique and striking design in its main camera module, the Huawei P50 Pro model, the top of the range of the new P50 series, has a 6.6-inch 120 Hz OLED 3D curved glass screen, with a camera Selfie perforated in the center of the 13 megapixel screen. Supports up to 1.07 billion colors, enabling an HDR experience to display content with a refresh rate of up to 120 Hz and a touch sampling rate of 300 Hz.

Both the HUAWEI P50 Pro and HUAWEI P50 are IP68 certified for dust and water resistance, and both phones have dual stereo speakers. And the P50 series is available in Cocoa Gold, Enchantment Pink, Gold Black and Pearl White. In the HUAWEI P50 Pro, Huawei introduces the innovative Dynamic Sky Blue variant, a new dynamic colorway that introduces movement to the rear panel.

Snapdragon 888 and Harmony OS 2

If we remove the screen and take a look inside, we find a minimum configuration of 8 GB of RAM + 128 GB of internal space together with a Snapdragon 888 4G processor. All powered by a 4,360mAh battery with 66W fast charging.

Since its launch on June 2, HarmonyOS 2 has been installed by more than 40 million users. The new version of the OS in the HUAWEI P50 series incorporates a new home screen that is cleaner and more organized. Swiping up on an app icon activates service widgets, which present real-time information with a simple touch. The size of the widgets is also customizable, and users can customize their home screen with the widgets they want.