Huawei P50 Presentation Arrows Pointing To The End Of July

Huawei P50: Although it marks the series, it has not announced an official launch date yet. However, according to a post on China’s popular social media platform Weibo, Huawei P50 members will appear on July 29.

The post in question contains a binary code like “1011011001”. This means “729” in decimal system. It is stated that 729 represents the 29th day of the 7th month, that is, 29th of July.

The series is expected to include Huawei P50, P50 Pro and P50 Pro Plus models. According to reports from China, Huawei will give priority to 4G devices in the series due to problems in chip supply. However, the 5G version expectation for the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pro Plus still continues.

Another rumor is about the camera system of the series. Huawei’s P50 series is said to use a 1/1.18-inch sensor for the ultra-wide-angle camera. It can be said that this will be a peak in the field of ultra-wide-angle cameras. The 1-inch Sony IMX800 sensor is expected to take over the main chamber role in the Huawei P50 Pro and P50 Pro Plus.

The last rumor about the Huawei P50 series is about the screen. The standard Huawei P50 is said to feature a slightly curved display. It is stated that the P50 Pro and P50 Pro Plus models will have a “waterfall” screen.