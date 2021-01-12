Huawei P50 may have two operating systems, rumor points

The global version of the Huawei P50, a new top-of-the-line phone that the Chinese brand will launch in the first half of 2021, is expected to be available with two operating systems. This is what is revealed by the information released by Yash Raj Chaudhary, last Saturday (9).

Known for the Huawei-related leaks, Chaudhary says the P50 and P50 Pro made available globally can be found in versions with the Harmony OS, developed by the manufacturer to escape sanctions promoted by the Donald Trump government, and Android. The variants sold in China will have only the brand’s own system.

What the leaker did not make clear is whether buyers will be able to choose which system they wish to have on their smartphone, as well as how much RAM and storage are defined at the time of purchase, or whether one of the versions will be available in a particular location and elsewhere do not.

The lack of more information on the topic has also led to speculation about the possibility that the variants will bring Android and Harmony OS installed at the same time on phones. Thus, the user would choose which system to use, being able to switch between them.

More leaks

Other information about the new Huawei P50 line was leaked by Chaudhary on Twitter. According to him, the standard version of the family will have configuration options with 6 and 8 GB of RAM and 128 or 256 GB of internal storage, probably bringing the Kirin 9000E processor and four rear cameras.

The P50 Pro should use the Kirin 9000 chip, together with 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal memory. The variant will also have an OLED screen with a small perforation to house the selfie camera and five lenses at the rear, according to rumors.

The two variants will be launched by Huawei by the end of the first half, before reaching the Chinese market.