Huawei P50 leaks in multiple images on the day of the announcement event

Huawei P50: Chinese manufacturer Huawei is expected to unveil on Thursday (29) the Huawei P50 family of smartphones, but the look of the device was confirmed hours before the conference due to a series of leaks.

The person responsible for the promotion is Evan Blass, @evleaks, who published the material in a long string of tweets. Even the device presentation commercial was leaked.

The leak confirms the expected look, which separates the rear sensors into two large circular modules, one below the other.

Color variations were also shown: there are models in white, black, pink, silver and light blue. Custom covers must also be launched by the brand.