Huawei P50 Leaked With The Clearest Image

Huawei P50 design becomes clear. Huawei is expected to introduce the P50 series by organizing a new launch in April. However, the latest news shows that the company will delay this launch until June. But that doesn’t change the truth about phones leaks. Because the Huawei P50 model has emerged in its net form today.

The Huawei P50, which was previously leaked with various render images, now comes to light with new images showing that it is fully ready.

Huawei P50 design made clear

Images shared on China’s social network Weibo once again showcase the design of Huawei’s new flagship. According to the pictures shared, the Huawei P50 will come with a full screen with a perforated design on the front. In addition, the screen / body ratio of the device will also be at an extremely high rate.

The back design of the phone is compatible with previous leaks. As you can see in the picture below, there will be an oval-shaped module on the back of the Huawei P50. Inside this module, there will be a dual main camera setup that we are not used to.

Cameras to be used by Huawei in its new flagship have appeared many times. Accordingly, the Chinese manufacturer will prefer the IMX800 sensor in the standard model of the new Huawei P50 series. In addition, the company will take night shots to an advanced level with RYYB arrangements.

The Huawei P50 Pro Plus, which is expected to be Huawei’s most ambitious model, will come with a powerful liquid lens technology that can focus like the human eye. This is currently only available on Xiaomi’s Mi Mix Fold. However, it is not impossible to see liquid lens technology in Huawei’s flagships.

On the other hand, Huawei will continue to cooperate with Leica for the lenses of the P50 series. Leica will make big improvements this year, especially in color tones.

In terms of hardware, three different chipsets will be used in Huawei’s new flagships. While Huawei P50 Kirin is powered by 9000L processor; The Huawei P50 Pro will be powered by the Kirin 9000E and the P50 Pro Plus by the Kirin 9000 chipset.

That’s all the news about the Huawei P50 series for now. We estimate that these phones, which users are eagerly waiting for, will be released in June at the latest.