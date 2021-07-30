Huawei P50 is Released With Powerful Cameras and Snapdragon 888 4G

Huawei has just unveiled two new smartphones, expanding one of its mobile device lines. This Thursday (29), the company announced the P50 and P50 Pro devices, which feature powerful cameras and premium design. The absence of 5G connection, however, is one of the negative points in relation to releases.

Speaking of the Huawei P50, it features a 6.5-inch OLED screen, 2700 x 1224 pixel resolution and 90 Hz refresh rate, as well as a 300 Hz touch sampling rate. Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 888 4G processor, made in 5 nm, it works with Adreno 660 graphics chip, 8 GB of RAM and up to 256 GB of internal storage, which can be expanded with the manufacturer’s proprietary Nano Memory Card (NM).

Equipped with a 4,100 mAh battery and 66 watts fast charging, the Huawei P50 also features a triple rear camera, with a 50 MP primary sensor, a 13 MP ultra wide-angle lens and a 12 MP telephoto lens.

5x optical and 50x digital zoom, in addition to hybrid, are other features of the component, which, together with the new Dual-Matrix system, provides the capture of “realistic images” of up to 8192 x 6144 pixels of resolution, of videos in 4K , greater dynamic range and improved clarity.

Computational resources, in turn, correct eventual failures and optimize results. The novelty comes in the colors Golden Black (black), Cocoa Gold (gold) and Pearl White (white).

Huawei P50 Pro

6.6-inch OLED screen with 2700 x 1228 pixels resolution and refresh rate of up to 120 Hz, as well as 300 Hz touch sampling rate. This is the display of the Huawei P50 Pro, which has inside it, also, Snapdragon 888 4G and Adreno 660, as well as 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of internal storage. The quad camera, in turn, is what stands out.

The set features a 50MP main sensor, 40MP monochrome, 64MP telephoto lens (3.5x optical zoom) and 13MP ultra wide angle. The group of cameras makes it possible to capture images of, again, up to 8192 x 6144 pixels of resolution and videos in 4K.

In addition, its 4,360 mAh battery supports, in addition to fast charging (66 watts), 50 watt wireless charging. There are more color options, being Golden Black (black), Cocoa Gold (gold), Pearl White (white) and Charm Pink (pink). The product is also available in blue, in a special edition, equipped with a Kirin 9000 processor and 512GB of internal storage.

Prices and availability

Prices for the P50 line start at US$ 695, around R$ 3.5 thousand in direct conversion, while the prices for the Pro model start at US$ 927 (R$ 4.6 thousand). Both initially hit Chinese shelves and have HarmonyOS 2.0 operating system, under-screen digital reader and 13 MP front-facing camera capable of delivering up to 4160 x 3120 pixel resolution photos and Full HD videos.