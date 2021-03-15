Huawei P50 and P50 Pro appear with gigantic rear camera

Huawei can launch the P50 line with a set of rear cameras quite advantageous. A series of images leaked by OnLeaks show the supposed look of the standard cell phone and the Pro model of the new family, which have a considerably large image capture module.

The image shows that the phone will have a rear grille with two openings for lenses. In addition to the image capture module being thick, the size of the lenses surprises when it occupies a large part of the upper left corner of the smartphone.

The reason for so much space occupied would be a new one-inch image sensor. According to rumors and an image leaked last month, the technology is being developed by Sony and will debut on Huawei’s new top-of-the-line phones.

The leak also reveals that the P50 and P50 Pro should arrive with a 6.3-inch screen and a selfie camera located in a hole in the display. The construction of the device would be in metal and the rear would have a glass cover.

The rest of the specifications for the P50 line have not yet appeared. However, as OnLeaks brought a lot of information about cell phones, everything indicates that we will have more details about the products in the near future.

To date, Huawei has not officially commented on the P50 line and Sony has not confirmed the existence of the alleged 1-inch sensor. Speculation points out that both imaging technology and cell phones will hit the market during the month of April.