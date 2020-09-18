Huawei P40 Pro Plus, 10x periscope lens

Huawei has made headlines because of its fight with the United States government, but the company still continues to launch high-end phones. One of the brand’s latest devices is the Huawei P40 Pro Plus, which stands out for bringing a slow with 10x optical zoom.

The Verge published a series of images taken with the cell phone to show what consumers in the United States are missing. The device is not sold in the country and is only available globally without Google’s apps and services, which limits its success with the public.

According to The Verge, the P40 Pro Plus is the “king of zoom” and can deliver photos that no other mobile phone can. According to the website, the Huawei device is one of the first to implement a 10x periscope lens camera, which guarantees impressive results in capturing details, as shown below:

As its name implies, the smartphone is an enhanced version of the P40 Pro. The specifications and design of the devices are practically the same, but the Plus version has a ceramic back and an extra image sensor, which ensures more power at the time of Photos.

While the P40 Pro comes with a 5x periscope lens, which also appears on Oppo and Samsung phones, the Plus model flies higher. In addition to the two main cameras of 50 MP and 40 MP ultrawide, the device has an auxiliary sensor with 3x zoom and the module with a 10x periscope lens.

The Verge even compares the results obtained by the mobile phone capture system with professional cameras. According to the website, the secret to the quality of the images is the use of a powerful zoom sensor and not just solutions via software, which can leave artifacts in the photo.

In addition to having a powerful camera system, the P40 Pro Plus features a Kirin 990 processor, a 6.58 inch 90 Hz OLED screen and a 4,200 mAh battery. The operating system is open source Android, without Google apps.

Thanks to the trade war between China and the United States, Huawei is struggling to continue manufacturing mobile phones today. However, some of the Chinese company’s partners, such as Samsung and MediaTek, are seeking permits to sell components to the firm.



