Huawei P40 Pro comes in a brand new color option

The Huawei P40 Pro made a name for itself after its introduction, although it did not last long, and it was impressive with its camera performance in the tests. Five color options were offered for the Huawei P40 Pro, which is among the top three phones with the best camera. According to the new visuals, an option called Aurora Green is added to these five colors.

New color option for Huawei P40 Pro

The new color option for the Huawei P40 Pro was released on Weibo without surprise. It is also said that this color can also be a special version. It is reported that there are some references from the production, which has become one of the very popular cartoons among children named Frozen.

Let’s take a look at some of the technical details of the Huawei P40 Pro. It shows its claim in hardware also in design. The P40, which comes up with a more eye-catching design without losing the design concept in the Huawei P series, welcomes us with dimensions of 158.2 x 72.6 x 9 mm. When we look at the weight side, we see that the phone has a weight of 203 grams.

The phone is also resistant to water and dust thanks to its IP68 certification. It can withstand 2 meters of water for half an hour. For the first time, Huawei has included a perforated screen in a flagship model. The phone, where we saw the dual front camera in the hole opened to the screen, has a 6.58-inch OLED screen with a resolution of 1200 x 2640p.

Huawei’s flagship P40 Pro is powered by Kirin 990, one of the most powerful mobile processors developed by Huawei. We first saw this processor in the Huawei Mate 30 Pro. This processor draws attention especially with its artificial intelligence features. In terms of artificial intelligence, it performs nearly 3 times higher than Snapdragon 865.

On the storage side of the phone that welcomes us with 8 GB of RAM, there are two different variations, 128 GB and 256 GB, in the UFS 3.0 standard. The memory of the phone can be increased up to 256 GB with Nano Memory cards sold by Huawei.

Huawei P40 Pro, like other members of the P series, is quite ambitious in terms of camera. There are 4 cameras on the back of the phone and a double camera on the front. One of the cameras on the back has a resolution of 50 Megapixels and an aperture of f / 1.9. In addition, the phone also includes an ultra wide angle camera. This ultra-wide angle camera has a resolution of 40 Megapixels and an aperture of f / 1.8.



