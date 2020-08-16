Huawei P40 Pro awarded: best camera phone

The Huawei P40 Pro camera was honored with the EISA award. At the EISA event, where the best technological products were selected, the smartphone of the Chinese company gave a dismay to its competitors.

Huawei P40 Pro camera on the agenda with EISA award

This organization, which stands for European Imaging and Sound Association, has been translated into our language as the European Imaging and Sound Association. This association compares the most efficient products with each other in areas that attract users’ attention such as photography, cinema, sound and automobiles.

Deciding which products to reward after this comparison, EISA officials registered that the P40 Pro is the smartphone with the best camera.

He Gang, who is a senior official at Huawei, announced that the Huawei Watch GT 2 was also crowned with the “best smart watch” award. This smartwatch was launched in September last year.

The P40 Pro, which lost its leadership in the camera performance category to the Xiaomi Mi 10 Ultra in the DxOMark test a few days ago, uses Super Sensitive Leica Quad technology. This technology provides 5x optical zoom and 50x digital zoom.

Let’s remember which camera features the Huawei P40 Pro was equipped with:

– 50 Megapixel main camera (f / 1.9)

– 40 Megapixel ultra wide angle camera (f / 1.8)

– 12 Megapixel Telephoto camera (f / 3.4)

– ToF camera with 32 Megapixel front camera (f / 2.2)

– LED flash

– 4K / 60 FPS video capture and 1080p / 30 FPS support



