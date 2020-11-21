Huawei P30 Pro Good Deal: 44% discount for smartphone

This is the last good plan of the week before those of the weekend, for a powerful smartphone from Huawei. Because today, the P30 Pro is enjoying a nice drop of 44% at Rakuten!

Huawei is still one of the leaders in telephony, following in the footsteps of Samsung and Apple. The Chinese manufacturer has carved out a pretty reputation for itself in a competitive market, both with its smartphones and its equipment. Because after the defeat of Donald Trump, Huawei is back in the race for 5G in England. As for his phones, generations pass and are always greeted by the press and the critics. Among the models still as powerful and appreciated, we find the famous Huawei P30 Pro. A smartphone that is now enjoying a generous 44% drop at Rakuten, below.

The Huawei P30 Pro is now at 485.99 euros, this November 20 at 10 p.m., a drop of 44% observed for a smartphone serving as a perfect Christmas gift. Not to mention that, as always, this promotion is accompanied by promotional codes to find right here. On the technical sheet side, the Huawei P30 Pro has a 6.47-inch OLED screen, a Kirin 980 SoC, 8 GB of memory and 256 GB storage. There is also a quadruple photo sensor of 40 + 20 + 8 megapixels and ToF . But if you are not necessarily looking for a top of the range, good news since the Huawei P30 Lite is also in reduction.



