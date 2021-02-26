Huawei P30 and Pro receive update with EMUI 11 Global

After Huawei started to make available the beta version of HarmonyOS 2.0 for the P30 and P30 Pro in late January, the company now announces the launch of the new version of the proprietary Android interface for the aforementioned smartphones, but maintaining in the software version version.

Due to the sanctions imposed by the Donald Trump administration on Huawei, the company is still unable to work with Google and, thus, to update the operating system to the latest versions such as Android 11. Therefore, EMUI 11 released for the P30 and P30 Pro it is limited to delivering interface changes, still maintaining Android 10 as a system.

The Huawei P30 and P30 Pro were announced with EMUI 9.1 based on Android 9 Pie, with the first update implementing Android 10 with EMUI 10.1 and now EMUI 11 being required to maintain Android version 10.

As this is a global level update, the interface update starts to be made available and will become available to more and more users as the days go by. The update has a build number of EMUI 11.0.0.138 and weighs 1.82 GB, the same build being released for the Huawei Mate 20 line.

To update, just go to your smartphone’s Settings, tap on System and updates, then access the Software update option and search for a new update. If you’re not seeing it, you need to wait a few more days for Huawei to release it to more users.