Huawei P Smart 2021 Smartphone with 5,000 mAh Battery

China-based technology giant Huawei introduced a brand new smartphone today. The new smartphone, which Huawei quietly introduced, was the Huawei P Smart 2021, the 2021 model of the P Smart series, which is renewed every year. The smartphone will be a good alternative with the features it offers.

Huawei’s new smartphone, the Huawei P Smart 2021, has a 6.67-inch FHD + resolution LCD display. The device features a camera in the middle of its screen in a way that we have never seen on any Huawei smartphone before. We can say that the new smartphone hosts one of the designs that Huawei is considering to follow in its next models.

Quad-camera Huawei P Smart 2021:

When we come to the back of the device, the Huawei P Smart 2021 welcomes us with a camera setup design that Huawei also uses in other smartphones. In this setup, there are 4 different cameras: a 48 MP main camera, an 8 MP ultra wide-angle camera, a 2 MP macro camera and a 2 MP depth sensor. The camera on the front is 8 MP resolution.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 is powered by Huawei’s own chipset, the eight-core Kirin 710A chipset. The processor is accompanied by 4 GB of RAM and 128 GB of internal storage. The storage space of the device can be increased up to 512 GB thanks to an external microSD card.

Huawei P Smart 2021 will come with a 5,000 mAh battery. The battery is home to Huawei’s 22.5 W SuperCharge charging support. In addition to all these, the device has a 3.5 mm headphone jack and a fingerprint reader on the side. Huawei P Smart 2021 will come with Android 10-based EMUI 10.1.

Huawei P Smart 2021 features:

Display: 6.67 inch FHD + resolution LCD

Processor: Kirin 710A

RAM: 4 GB

Storage: 128 GB

Rear Camera: 48 MP main camera (f / 1.8), 8 MP ultra wide angle camera (f / 2.4), 2 MP macro camera (f / 2.4), 2 MP depth sensor (f / 2, 4)

Front Camera: 8 MP (f / 2.0)

Battery: 5,000 mAh, 22.5 W SuperCharge fast charging support

Connection: Bluetooth 5.1, 4G

Operating System: EMUI 10.1 based on Android 10

Colors: Crush Green, Blush Gold, Midnight Black

Dimensions: 76.88mm x 165.65mm x 9.26mm

Weight: 206 grams

Huawei P Smart 2021 price:

Huawei P Smart 2021, introduced today for Europe, will have a price tag of 200 euros. We can say that the phone will come to our country in the future.



