Huawei P Smart 2021 pre-sale in online store

Huawei launched the P smart 2021, the latest member of its highly acclaimed P smart Series phones, on the Huawei Online Store. According to the statement published by the company, the P smart 2021 offers the best price performance scale by considering the needs of the consumers and combining the understanding of quality style with technology innovations. Available in Midnight Black, Passion Green and Rose Gold.

The Huawei P smart 2021 offers an immersive viewing experience for gaming and video playback on a 6.67-inch screen size with a 2400 × 1080 Full HD display. The smartphone’s display provides effective blue light filtering through the TÜV Rheinland-certified Eye Comfort mode to maximize eye health. The fingerprint sensor integrated into the unlock button on the side of the phone allows users to unlock the phone faster and more securely.

The P smart 2021 features 22.5 W Huawei SuperCharge, which keeps users connected and productivity no matter what they are doing. With just 10 minutes of charging, the smartphone can work continuously for two hours. Additionally, the Huawei P smart 2021 is not only fast charging, but also qualifies as a stable and secure phone. With a 5000 mAh high-capacity battery, the new smartphone offers a long-lasting excitement experience, supporting 35 hours of online video playback, Huawei said. The high-capacity battery also provides up to 23 hours of 4G internet surfing.

The Huawei P smart 2021 provides trouble-free performance and long battery life while maintaining Huawei’s advantages in photography. The rear camera of the Huawei P smart 2021 allows taking high-resolution photos that help achieve lower noise and better image quality thanks to the 48MP Main Camera and a 1/2 inch sensor. The phone also showcases its night photography capabilities thanks to its high sensitivity performance and AI technology. Thanks to multi-frame noise reduction, users can take clear photos with less grain even in extreme dark environments.

The Huawei P smart 2021 allows users to effortlessly take photos ready to share with its 8MP selfie camera with AI beautification. Huawei P smart 2021 is equipped with a 120 degree Ultra Wide Angle lens to provide a wider field of view. In this way, users can live their lives fully with the stylish design of the new Huawei smartphone, take selfies in groups at parties or take landscape shots while traveling.

The Huawei P smart 2021 is equipped with 128GB of internal storage. The smartphone offers up to 512 GB of storage with an external memory card. Powered by Kirin 710A and with the latest version of EMUI 10.1, Huawei P smart 2021 offers life-friendly, easy-to-use features.

AppGallery, which comes pre-loaded on the Huawei P smart 2021, offers 18 application categories covering all consumer needs, from entertainment to education and business. Huawei now offers Petal Search to users to find the desired content faster and make it easier to download applications. The new search tool powered by the Petal search engine is one of three ways Huawei users can find and download apps on HMS devices, along with AppGallery and Phone Clone. It also works in partnership with global search engine leaders, including Qwant and Yandex, to meet the highest industry standards.



