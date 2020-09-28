Huawei P Smart 2021: New member to the middle segment

Introducing new laptops and wearables in the middle of this month, Huawei is bringing the end of the month with a new smartphone. Huawei P Smart 2021 model was announced for European markets. Unlike flagship phones, the P Smart series includes the features we see in mid-segment phones. It is stated that the international price of the phone will be around $ 250.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 has a 6.67 inch, 1080 x 2400 pixel Full HD + display. P Smart 2021 is the continuation of the P Smart 2020 model that was released earlier this year. This phone also has features such as an eight-core Kirin 710A processor, 4 GB RAM, 128 GB internal memory. Like most other high-end Huawei phones, the P Smart 2021 runs an Android-based EMUI user interface. At the same time, instead of Google’s applications and services, Huawei AppGallery and Huawei mobile services are available.

Huawei P Smart 2021 camera features

There are four cameras on the back of the P Smart 2021. This camera system has a 48 megapixel main camera sensor, an 8 megapixel ultra wide angle sensor, a 2 megapixel depth sensor and a 2 megapixel macro sensor. The 5000 mAh battery in the phone also supports 22.5W fast charging via the USB-C port. Other features include edge-mounted fingerprint sensor, dual SIM card support, 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth 5.1, NFC and so on.



