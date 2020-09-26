Huawei P Smart 2021 launched! Here are the features

Huawei P Smart 2021 was launched. This phone of Huawei has a quad camera system. Recently, Huawei P Smart 2021, a new member of the P Smart series, was introduced and the phone was launched. There are many details from the design of the phone to the screen hole on the screen. Here are the features of Huawei P Smart 2021:

Huawei P Smart 2021 specifications

It is easily selected that the design of the phone has been updated according to the previous generation. Phone Huawei’s front camera, positioned in the middle, looks different in terms of design. We are already used to front cameras positioned in the middle, but this is a first for Huawei. In addition, on the screen side of the phone, IPS with a resolution of Full HD 2400 x 1080 is 6.67 inches.

The phone, which comes in three color options, has been diversified as black, gold and green.

The Huawei P Smart 2021 is powered by the Kirin 710A Octa-core processor, which is new to the global market, and comes with 4GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. In addition to these, the phone comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack with radio, Bluetooth 5.1, LTE support.

On the cameras side, four cameras greet us. The main camera includes 48 Megapixel f / 1.8 aperture, 8 Megapixel, secondary camera 8 Megapixel f / 2.4 aperture, 2 Megapixel depth camera and 2 macro cameras.

We see that the front camera has an f / 2.0 aperture and has an 18 Megapixel selfie camera. The cameras are vertically positioned on the phone and right on the side. It has an LED flash.

The phone charges via micro USB and has a 5,000 mAh battery. The phone doesn’t have Google Services but comes with Huawei Mobile Services (HMS) and AppGallery. On the interface side, there is EMUI 10.1.

The phone is available in Austria with a price tag of 200 euros.



