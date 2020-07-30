Huawei overthrew Samsung and became the best phone.

Chinese manufacturer Huawei has overtaken South Korean Samsung and is now the new leader in the global smartphone market. The information came from a report by Canalys, a specialist in market analysis, and is valid for the second quarter of 2020.

According to the document, 55.8 million Huawei mobile phones were sent for sale in the period, while the rival reached 53.7 million in the same period. Both fell compared to the same period last year – 5% and 30%, respectively. In June, a report by Counterpoint Research also pointed to the change at the top of the podium.

The performance is totally connected to the pandemic of the new coronavirus and, therefore, it may just be a temporary overshoot. Huawei managed to considerably increase its market share in China itself, a country that was the epicenter of the covid-19, but it also became one of the first places to reopen trade and has a very considerable consumer population. On the other hand, in the second half of 2020, Samsung may improve performance in the market with the arrival of the Galaxy Note 20 family.

However, this should not take away all the merits of the new leader. As the chart above shows, it sold just under 20 million units per quarter in 2014, while Samsung marketed four times more devices. Apple maintains the third place.

Another reason involves US sanctions against the Chinese, from banning the use of the Android ecosystem to contracts with semiconductor manufacturers. Although this limited its operations in Western markets, the commercial and ideological war strengthened the manufacturer in his homeland.



