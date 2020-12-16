Huawei officially transitions from Android to HarmonyOS

Chinese manufacturer Huawei officially started the transition from the Android mobile operating system to the internally developed platform, HarmonyOS 2.0. According to the XDA Developers website, registration for developers wishing to participate in the Beta phases of the platform has already started.

The idea is to add partners willing to develop exclusive applications or port services and tools to HarmonyOS from this initial stage. For now, this is only possible from a registration made on the Chinese version of the system’s website. Among the notices, the company reinforces that the software is unstable and is intended for professional use only.

In addition to the geographical restriction, not all devices are compatible with the platform in the Beta. The following models are enabled, which are already in EMUI 11 and should probably be part of the first Android migration wave:

Huawei P40

Huawei P40 Pro

Huawei Mate 30/30 5G

Huawei Mate 30 Pro / 30 Pro 5G

Huawei MatePad Pro / Pro 5G / Pro Wi-Fi

Remember the fight

Huawei has been officially banned from using the licensed version of Android with the Google application ecosystem since May 2019, as part of the political and economic dispute between the brand and the United States. The country accuses the governmental espionage company of using resources and infrastructure in other countries.

In 2020, the ban took on new proportions with the end of Android updates. As an alternative, Huawei started developing its own platform, Harmony OS (Hongmeng OS, in China). Initially proposed for smart home devices, such as televisions and watches, it will now be a system suitable for tablets and smartphones. The forecast is that the update will be proposed to interested consumers after 2021.



