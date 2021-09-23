Huawei nova 9 series introduced! Here are the features and price

Huawei, which has lost its influence in the global market, introduced the middle segment Huawei nova 9 family working with HarmonyOS, here are the features and price.

The new generation of the nova series, which makes Huawei’s javelin in the middle segment, was introduced. This middle segment family, which is very popular in the Chinese market, comes out of its boxes with HarmonyOS 2. Huawei nova 9, one of the first mid-segment examples of the HarmonyOS 2 operating system, which the company has recently started to distribute, draws attention with its features and price.

Huawei nova 9 series introduced with Snapdragon 778 4G and fast charging

Although smartphone manufacturers have recently entered the race to offer 5G in the middle segment, this feature has significant effects on the price. Offering 4G support instead of 5G, the Huawei nova 9 series includes the Snapdragon 788G 4G chip. One of the most remarkable features that the series can offer with this chip is that it can offer fast charging up to 100W.



huawei nova 9

The series has a main model and a Pro model. The nova 9 has a 6.57-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate in FHD+ resolution. In the Pro model, this screen reaches 6.72 inches. While the front camera of the main model is single, it has a hole design in the middle of the screen, while the Pro model has an ultra wide-angle camera along with a 32 Megapixel selfie camera. Due to this extra lens, the front camera of the Pro model is located on the left side of the screen with a U design.

huawei nova 9

There is a quad camera setup on the back of both devices. There are 2 sensors, along with a snapper that provides 8 Megapixel ultra-wide-angle shooting and depth tracking. On the top, we see the main camera with a resolution of 50 Megapixels. The rear camera features are the same on the main model and the Pro model.



huawei nova 9

We see the most important difference between the two devices in the battery section. While the main model offers fast charging up to 66W with a capacity of 4,300 mAh, the Pro model has fast charging up to 100W with a capacity of 4,000 mAh. Here the choice between a small capacity increase or fast charging is up to you. Huawei says it takes 20 minutes for the Pro model to be fully charged.

To sum up, we are faced with the following features:

Display: 120Hz OLED at FHD+ resolution 6.57 inches / 6.72 inches on Pro model

Processor: Snapdragon 778 4G

RAM: 8GB

Storage: 128GB / 256GB on Pro model

Battery: 4,300 mAh, 66W fast charge / 4,000 mAh on Pro model, 100W fast charge

Camera: 50 Megapixel main camera, 8 Megapixel depth and ultra wide angle lens, 2 x 2 Megapixel sensors

Connectivity: 4G, Wi-Fi and Bluetooth

Operating system: HarmonyOS 2

Huawei nova 9 series price

Both models will go on sale in China on September 29, in blue, purple, green and black color options. The main model with 8GB RAM and 128GB storage will be priced at $418, while the Pro model with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage will be priced at $464.