Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 8i European release dates announced

Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 8i European release dates have been announced. Both devices will be available on the day they are introduced.

Huawei picks up where it left off after its troubles with the US government. The company started using its own operating system on its smartphones. The company, which has made great strides with HarmonyOS, continues to produce new devices. It will introduce and launch the Nova 9 and Nova 8i phones at its Austrian event on October 21.

Huawei Nova 9 and Nova 8i features

The Huawei Nova 8i is actually a new device for Europe. The company introduced the same device in Malaysia in July. The Nova 8i has a Full HD+, 6.67 inch IPS LCD display. The device, which comes with Snapdragon 662, gets its energy from a 4,300 mAh battery with 66 W fast charging support. The device has a 16 Megapixel selfie camera on the front, 64 Megapixel main angle, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel bokeh camera on the back. Nova 8i will be available in Europe with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage options. The estimated price of the device is 349 Euros.

Huawei Nova 8i technical specifications:

Screen Size: 6.67 inches

Panel Type: IPS LCD

Resolution: Full HD+

Processor Snapdragon 662

Camera Main: 64 Megapixels

Ultra Wide Angle: 8 Megapixels

Macro: 2 Megapixels

Bokeh: 2 Megapixels

Selfie: 16 Megapixels

RAM and Storage 6 GB RAM / 128 GB Storage

Battery 66 W Fast Charge – 4,300 mAh

Price 349 Euros

In September, Huawei introduced the Nova 9 in China. The same devices are expected to launch in Europe on October 21. The Nova 9 will come with a Full HD +, 6.57 inch and 120 Hz OLED display. The device has a 32 Megapixel selfie camera on the front and a 50 Megapixel main, 8 Megapixel ultra wide angle, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel bokeh camera on the back. While the Nova 9 gets its power from the Snapdragon 778G, it is powered by a 4,300mAh battery with 66W fast charging support. The device has 8GB RAM and 128GB storage option. The estimated price of the Nova 9 is 549 Euros.

Huawei Nova 9 technical specifications

Screen Size: 6.57 inches

Panel Type: OLED

Resolution: Full HD+

Processor Snapdragon 778G

Camera Main: 50 Megapixels

Ultra Wide Angle: 8 Megapixels

Macro: 2 Megapixels

Bokeh: 2 Megapixels

Selfie: 32 Megapixels

RAM and Storage 8 GB RAM / 128 GB Storage

Battery 66 W Fast Charge – 4,300 mAh

Price 549 Euros

It will be released on October 21 on both devices.