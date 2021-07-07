Huawei Nova 8i Introduced: Snapdragon 662, 64 MP Camera

Huawei Nova 8 series has released four phones under it so far. A new model has been added next to Huawei Nova 8 5G, Nova 8 Pro 4G, Nova 8 Pro 5G and Nova 8 SE. Huawei Nova 8i has become official as the newest member of the series.

Huawei Nova 8i has a 6.67-inch LCD with Full HD+ resolution. The Chinese manufacturer uses the definition of “borderless screen” for the screen. Left and right side bezels 1.3 mm. The thickness of the upper frame of the screen is 1.35 mm. The pill-shaped cutout in the upper left corner of the screen hosts a 16-megapixel camera.

The round camera island on the back of the Huawei Nova 8i contains four sensors. Here, the 64-megapixel sensor takes over the main camera. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera, and a 2-megapixel depth sensor complete the system. Huawei also points out that the back panel has a 4D curve.

At the heart of the smartphone is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 processor. This processor is accompanied by 6 or 8 GB of RAM. The only option for the internal storage of the phone is 128 GB. The smartphone comes out of the box with the EMUI 11 user interface built on Android 10.

The fingerprint scanner on the side gives the phone the energy it needs with a battery with a capacity of 4300 mAh. When the battery is completely empty, the charge rate reaches 60 percent in 17 minutes. Thanks to the 66W charging adapter, 38 minutes is enough for a full charge.

Three color options are offered for the Huawei Nova 8i: silver, black and blue. The smartphone is available for pre-order in Malaysia. For the version of the phone with 8 GB of RAM, it is necessary to pay 1299 ringgit.