Huawei Nova 8 SE’s launch date has been announced

The Huawei Nova 7 SE was introduced in April, and the Nova 7 SE 5G Youth was introduced last month. News about the follower of this smartphone also came to the fore a while ago. Huawei finally gave the expected signal for the Nova 8 SE and announced that it will introduce the phone on November 5th.

Huawei’s sharing on Weibo helps gain insight into the design of the Nova 8 SE. There is a square-shaped camera module on the back of the smartphone, and there are four sensors here. The phone, which appears to have a flat frame similar to the iPhone 12, also has the volume control keys and the power button on the right edge.

Another promotional poster shows the design of the Nova 8 SE very clearly. In addition to these banner color options, some features are also seen. Features such as a 6.53-inch OLED display, 64-megapixel main rear camera and 66W fast charging support stand out.

Not all technical features of the Nova 8 SE have been revealed yet. However, according to rumors, the OLED screen of the phone will have 60Hz refresh rate and Full HD + resolution. It was stated that two processor options, Dimensity 720 and Dimensity 800U, will be offered for the phone.

The 64-megapixel main rear camera is expected to be accompanied by three sensors with 8, 2 and 2-megapixel resolution. Huawei Nova 8 SE will get the energy it needs from its 3800 mAh battery.



