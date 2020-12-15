Huawei Nova 8 series will come with Kirin 985 processor

Huawei Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro will be unveiled on December 23 with the Enjoy 20 SE. Although there are no official signs about the features of the phones; The sharing of the famous sensor Digital Chat Station reveals important details.

It looks like the Kirin 985 processor will be at the heart of the Nova 8 Pro. Dual mode 5G support is among the benefits of this processor. 120 Hz curved screen and quad rear camera system are also among the known features. It is seen that the 64-megapixel main camera will be accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and two 2-megapixel resolution sensors.

It is stated that there will be two cameras in front of the Nova 8 Pro. It is stated that the 32-megapixel main camera will be supported by a 16-megapixel depth sensor. Although the battery capacity of the Nova 8 Pro is not known, it is among the signs of the leak that the phone will offer 66W fast charging support.

The standard Nova 8 also has a Kirin 985 processor. Features such as 66W fast charging and dual mode 5G support are also available on this phone. However, this model has a 90 Hz screen.

7.64 mm. thick phone, has a 3D double curved glass design. On the smartphone, the 64-megapixel main camera is also accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and two sensors with 2-megapixel resolution. It is stated that there will be a single 32 megapixel camera in front of the phone.

8 GB of RAM will accompany the Kirin 985 on both devices. Internal storage options will be 128 and 256 GB.

Huawei will introduce the Enjoy 20 SE model with the Nova 8 series. According to the latest leak, the Dimensity 700 processor is at the heart of this phone. 5000 mAh battery with 22.5W charging support, 6.67 inch HD + LCD screen is also known to exist. It is stated that there will be four cameras with 48, 8, 2 and 2 megapixels on the back of the smartphone, while the front camera resolution of the device will be 16 megapixels.



