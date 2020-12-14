Huawei Nova 8 series launch date has been announced

The news that the Huawei Nova 8 series will be introduced in December recently came to the fore. Following these news, it did not take much time for Huawei to announce the official launch date. The image shared by the company on Weibo shows that the series positioned in the middle segment will be introduced on December 23. The image in question also confirms that the series will feature an oval camera island.

Technically, the adventure of the Nova 8 series has begun. The Nova 8 SE has become official a while ago with two different processor options, both produced by Media Tek. Huawei is expected to unveil the Nova 8 and Nova 8 Pro models at the event on December 23rd. According to another leak, Huawei will also introduce the Enjoy 20 SE at this event.

It is said that Huawei will use its own Kirin processors in all three phones to be introduced on December 23. The rumor attracts a little more attention, as Huawei is currently unable to produce these processors due to US sanctions.

It is stated that there will be five holes on the oval camera island to be used in the Huawei Nova 8 series. Three sensors and flash are expected to complete the large main camera.



