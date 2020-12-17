Huawei Nova 8 seen in live photos!

Huawei Nova 8 series will be unveiled on December 23. As the countdown to the promotional event continued, live photos showing the Nova 8 were leaked to the internet. It is possible to look at the smartphone from every angle in the photos. Features such as 6.57-inch screen, Kirin 985 processor, 66W charging are also confirmed with the new leak.

The phone has a 90 Hz refresh rate display with a camera hole in the upper middle. The resolution of the front camera is 32 megapixels. On the oval rear camera island, the 64-megapixel main camera is accompanied by an 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera and 2-megapixel macro and depth sensors.

160.1 x 74.1 x 76.4mm. the size of the phone weighed 169 grams is among the demonstrations of the leak.

Huawei Nova 8 will get the energy it needs from a 3700 mAh battery. As mentioned above, this battery will come with 66W fast charging support. It will come out of the smartphone box with EMUI 11 installed on Android 10. The phone has 8 GB of RAM and internal storage options are 128 and 256 GB. The phone, which is available in four different color options as gradient, purple, green and black, will be sold in China starting at 3000 yuan.



