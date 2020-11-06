Huawei Nova 8 SE unveiled: 64MP camera and more

Huawei Nova 7 SE was introduced last April. The Chinese tech giant did not waste much time removing the smartphone’s tracker. Huawei Nova 8 SE has finally appeared.

7.46 mm. Thick Nova 8 SE weighs 178 grams on the scale. The flat bezels and square-shaped rear camera module design brings the iPhone 12 series to mind. In the rear camera system, the main camera function is the 64-megapixel sensor. An 8-megapixel ultra-wide-angle camera, a 2-megapixel macro camera and a 2-megapixel depth sensor complete the system.

The Nova 8 SE has a 6.53-inch Full HD + resolution OLED display. The drop notch on the screen hosts a 16-megapixel front camera. The fingerprint scanner is also integrated into the screen. It is also worth noting that the screen has HDR 10 support.

At the heart of the Nova 8 SE is the Dimensity 720 processor. However, there is also a version of the phone called High Edition with Dimensity 800U processor. It will come out of the phone box with 8 GB of RAM and 128 GB of storage with an EMUI 10.1 user interface.

The 3800 mAh battery of the phone can be said to be small by today’s standards. However, this battery has 66W fast charging support. Thus, it is possible to fill 60 percent in 15 minutes and completely in 35 minutes. USB-C input is used for charging. 3.5 mm on the phone. There is also a headphone jack.

Available in four color options, Huawei Nova 8 SE will be available in China on November 11. The standard version of the phone will be sold for 2599 yuan and the High Edition version for 2699 yuan.



