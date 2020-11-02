The official poster of Huawei nova 8 SE, which will be released by Huawei after the Mate 40 series, has been released. In addition, the date when the company’s new phone will be available for pre-order has been determined.

Chinese smartphone maker Huawei introduced the flagship Huawei Mate 40 series. The company introduced the Mate 40, Mate 40 Pro and Mate 40 Pro Plus models within this series. Now, Huawei nova 8 SE is next.

Huawei has released a poster of its new smartphone nova 8 SE. The company’s new device will be available for pre-order 3 days later, on November 5th. In addition, the phone will feature 66 W fast charging technology, just like the Mate 40 Pro.

Huawei nova 8 SE official poster released

Huawei nova 8 SE will come with support for 66 W super fast charging, as we said above. The front of the phone will have a 6.53-inch OLED True-color screen, while there will be four cameras on the back. There will be a 16 MP selfie camera on the front of the phone.

On the back of the phone, there will be 64 MP, 8 MP, 2 MP and AI (artificial intelligence) cameras. With a 178 gram weight and 7.46 mm thickness, the standard version of the nova 8 SE is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 720 processor, while the higher version will be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 800U processor. The screen resolution of the phone will be FHD +.

Huawei Mate 40 Pro’s 4400 mAh battery was 66 W super fast charging, reaching 85% full in half an hour. The nova 8 SE, with a battery capacity of 3800 mAh, is estimated to reach a full charge between 30 and 40 minutes. Also, another thing we could see from the poster was the fingerprint reader sensor embedded in the screen.



