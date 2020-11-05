Huawei Nova 8 SE, likened to iPhone 12, introduced!

Huawei, which has managed to enter the list of best phones with a few phones, continues to introduce its new phones at full speed. The Huawei Nova 8 SE, whose details were revealed recently and whose design resembles the iPhone 12, has finally been introduced. Let’s take a look at the details of the model, which comes out with its camera and 66W fast charging feature, which is not surprising.

Huawei Nova 8 SE features and price

Let’s start with the design first. Although it is similar to the iPhone 12 model, the Nova 8 SE is actually inspired by previous Huawei models. It is possible to say that the phone, which is similar to the newly introduced iPhone 12 due to the camera setup and cornered edges, has its general differences.

The phone comes before users with two different processor options and high-speed charging features. The previous generation of the phone appeared months ago under the name Nova 7 SE. Introduced at the event held in China, the phone shows a drop notch on the screen side, which Huawei loves so much and cannot stop using it.

The phone, which has a stylish and slim design, welcomes us with a 6.53-inch Full HD Plus OLED screen. On the camera side, which is one of the most ambitious areas of the brand, 16 Megapixels are preferred on the front camera of the phone. At the back, a quad camera installation welcomes us and with the main camera respectively; It has a 64 Megapixel, 8 Megapixel ultra-wide, 2 Megapixel macro and 2 Megapixel depth sensor.

We have mentioned that the phone comes with two different processors, here is the Dimensity 720 in the standard Nova 8 SE version, while the higher model has Dimensity 800U. The biggest difference between the two versions of the phones is 5G and 4G. Both versions offer 8 GB of RAM / 128 GB of storage. On the battery side, although there is 66W fast charging support, the 3,800 mAh battery is a bit surprising. It should be noted that the phone comes with the Android 10 operating system and is selected as black, blue, silver and white.

The standard model of the phone, which we just mentioned, comes with a price of 390 dollars, while the top model is stated to be 406 dollars.



